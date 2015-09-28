Wiz Khalifa “King Of Everything,” Migos ft. Skippa Da Flippa “Dab” & More | Wired Tracks 9.28.15

Wiz Khalifa didn’t have a humble bone in his body the day he recorded his braggadocios new cut “King of Everything.”

Produced by Cozmo and ID Labs, the instrumental features a luring synth base line, trap-inspired hi-hats, and pulsating drums; all of the ingredients need to create a song best heard at ignorant decibels. Wiz excels in this case, packaging his bars with a tidy flow that’s palatable and easy to remember.

Find “King of Everything” in Wired Tracks, where you’ll also find a heater by Flying Lotus, Thundercat & Shabazz Palaces called “The Lavishments of Light Looking,” featuring George Clinton.

Photo: Instagram

