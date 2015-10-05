Birdman Reportedly Blocked Lil Wayne From Actually Signing Chanel West Coast

Chanel West Coast has long been believed to be signed to Young Money and rotting in label purgatory just like the rest of the artists.

However, it has been discovered that in Lil Wayne’s latest legal conquest to rid himself of Birdman business, the MTV Ridiculousness co-star never actually got her contract in writing.

Reports TMZ:

Lil Wayne says he’s trying to sign and develop young talent in an effort to keep his music label at the top of the game … but Birdman is blocking his decisions. In the long standing legal battle with Birdman … Weezy claims in legal docs he tried to ink a deal with Chanel West Coast on his Young Money Label … but negotiations went south when Cash Money refused to give the official sign off. Here’s what’s odd — back in 2013 it was reported Chanel signed with Young Money … and is still featured on their website as an artist. According to Wayne’s docs though … the deal never went through … so it’s unclear whether Chanel was ever officially brought on. Wayne makes it clear though … Birdman is getting in the way of business and ultimately costing the company a ton of money. We reached out to Birdman for comment … so far no word back.

Publicists for Chanel West Coast tell us that while Young Money still supports her, they are currently in the process of locking down another record deal.

The 27-year-old L.A. native recently released a mixtape featuring YG, B Real, Liam Horne, Lano, and Rich Skillz on the beats titled Waves. Listen below.

—

Photo: FayesVision/WENN.com