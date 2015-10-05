Rosa Acosta Opens Flagship Cossamia Store In Hollywood [Photos]

Rosa Acosta has smoothly made the transition from model to manager. Hip-Hop’s favored personal trainer cut the ribbon on her new store, Cossamia yesterday, October 4, in the heart of Hollywood, located on 7600 Melrose Boulevard.

The grand opening brought out stylists, fashionistas and industry tastemakers such as Bangin Candy alumini Somaya Reece and Liaah Barrera, fashion designers Geebin Flores and Angel Brinks (who also handpicked store items), VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood wild card Nastassia Smith and more. Cossamia will also be one of the exclusive carriers for Amber Rose’s new business venture, Bash EyeWear sunglasses.

DJ OHWerd held down the 1’s and 2’s while guests enjoyed an open bar full of E-40’s Earl Stevens Selections, Sluricane and a dessert bar from Studio Chefs. The event was sponsored by Lyft, Captiv8​ and produced by Echoing Soundz.

Visit Cossamia.com for pieces if you’re not in the Hollywood area or check out her store in Hollywood; your pick.

Peep the sights and scenes from Cossamia’s big day in the gallery below.

Photos: Burris Images and VVK Photos​

