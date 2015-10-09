BRUH News: Man Named Earl Simmons Forced To Take Paternity Test For DMX’s Kids

DMX’s decision to build his own kennel of little X pup’s is costing a man named Earl Simmons his sanity and reputation.

The Florida Department of Revenue screwed the pooch (literally) and sent paternity test documents to the man who shares the same name as the soon-to-be 45-year-old rap legend.

Via http://www.tmz.com/2015/10/09/dmx-earl-simmons-paternity-docs-mixup/:

DMX almost got a free pass on his latest paternity case, because the docs went to the wrong person … someone unlucky enough to share X’s real name! We’re told Earl Simmons from Massachusetts got docs in the mail from the Florida Dept. of Revenue, informing him he’d have to start paying child support to 2 of DMX’s kids. Yadira Borrego — X’s ex — tells TMZ she filed the docs to establish paternity with the state, so DMX can pay child support through the proper legal channels … and avoid another jail stint. She says he already supports their kids, but it’s been off the books. The person who’s really screwed is the faux DMX, who works in the biomedical field. Poor guy’s got 2 kids of his own, and we’re told Florida is insisting he take a DNA test to prove he’s not the real Ruff Ryder.

On the flipside, Borrego is quite the Cuban Bangin Candy.

