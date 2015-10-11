Man With “Jesus Christ” Tattooed On His Forehead Says Jay Z Possessed His Body During Murder

Hawaii is more famous for its vacation hotspots than its native lunatics but that doesn’t mean the latter category doesn’t exist.

Take Jason Russell Jump for example. The now 39-year-old Hawaiian man was accused of killing his landlord in December 2012 and he’s claiming Jay Z possessed his body during the unholy act.

Reports Hawaii Tribune-Herald

A man accused of slaying his landlord in Nanawale Estates almost three years ago said hip-hop mogul Jay Z possessed his body at the time, according to two psychologists who examined the man to determine his fitness for trial.

Psychologist Dr. Duke Wagner said the rapper and music producer “has been a constant figure” in the world of 39-year-old Jason Russell Jump, accused of second-degree murder for allegedly bludgeoning James V. Johns, a 54-year-old wheelchair user, to death with a sharp instrument in a toolshed on Johns’ Seaview Road property Dec. 16, 2012.

Wagner testified Friday in Hilo District Court that Jump said authorities should “put Jay Z in prison for the murder of James Johns and put other Illuminati who’ve been attacking (Jump) in prison, too.”

The contested fitness hearing, requested by Jump’s court-appointed attorney, Stanton Oshiro, is because examiners are split 2-1 in favor of finding Jump — who was previously found unfit to stand trial — fit for trial.

Jump, who is confined at Hawaii State Hospital, was present at the hearing. He didn’t testify, but occasionally leaned over to talk to Oshiro during proceedings.

Wagner opined Jump is unfit for trial. He said Jump suffers from persecutory delusional disorder and said he doesn’t believe Jump to be malingering, or faking symptoms of mental illness.

“I think the consistency of psychotic symptoms and especially something that’s delusional in nature, it’s hard to maintain the nature, and, let’s say, the exactness of the content,” Wagner said. “People that are malingering are going to make mistakes as far as accuracy. They’re not going to be consistent over years in remembering exactly what to say, to say it in a similar or the same manner and … do this in a free-floating manner. He was consistent in that sense.”

Psychologist Dr. Alex Lichton, the state’s designated examiner, acknowledged under questioning by Oshiro that he also was aware of claims Jay Z took over Jump’s body.