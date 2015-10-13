DJ Esco Recalls How #WATTBA Came To Be #HipHopAwards [VIDEO]

Critically acclaimed be damned, Drake and Future’s What a Time to Be Alive did exactly what it was supposed to do. Capture a fleeting period in the culture’s microwave settings while taking ahold of the Billboard Charts.

Future Hendrix’s DJ Esco witnessed it all go down and he recently told Hip-Hop Wired at the 2015 BET Hip-Hop Awards that he didn’t think it was happening–until Drizzy walked in the room.

Watch DJ Esco’s interview above and check in to BET at 8pm today (October 13) for the full show.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired