J. Cole & Wale Cameo In Miguel’s Carnal “Waves” Video

Fans of Miguel’s latest album, Wildheart can attest to “Waves” being arguably, if not definitively, the best song on the entire project. Without further adieu, the R&B star has rolled out the official video for the album’s new single and it’s just as wild as one could humanly imagine.

The vibe embodies a Los Angeles house party that sets the stage for a series of pre-orgy and hedonistic rituals while capturing the psychedelic flair that helped sell the album to begin with. And although they are not featured on the track, two of Miguel’s winning Hip-Hop collaborators in J. Cole (“All I Want Is You”) and Wale “Lotus Flower Bomb”) make cameos equally as fast as 1800 tequilla can burn the throat.

Check out the “Waves” video down below and cop Wildheart on iTunes.

Via Noisey

Photo: VEVO