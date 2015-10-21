10 Times a Drake Co-Sign Stole The Show

One would think a new artist and still unproven novelty such as D.R.A.M. would be thrilled his year-old hit in the “Cha Cha” was given new life from a Drake co-sign following the success of “Hotline Bling.” Alas, quite the opposite is the tale of the tape after the rookie rapper expressed his disapproval for Drizzy using Timmy Thomas’ 1973 sample of “Why Can’t We Live Together” to create the same effect with a more spectacular effort.

Crabs will never grow tired of their barrel prison yet D.R.A.M. is accurate in his observation that a Drake co-sign will create a solar eclipse on an upstart artist’s entire planet. Check out several examples down below.

“Versace” w/ Migos (2013)

Drake’s “freestyle” over the Migos’ debut single immediately turned into the official remix thanks to its potency. Also, this copyright infringing YouTube link has more plays than the original music video.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »