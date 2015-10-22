Wiz Khalifa Drops 2 Songs, DJ Khaled “I Ride” ft. Boosie Badazz, Jeezy, Rick Ross, & Future | Wired Tracks 10.22.15

Per usual, DJ Khaled has been adamant when promoting his upcoming album I Changed A Lot, due in stores October 23.

Today Khaled delivered “I Ride,” a new release from the project featuring Boosie Badazz, Jeezy, Rick Ross, and Future. The heater appears below in Wired Tracks, which also features a pair of surprise songs from Wiz Khalifa: “Just Because” and “Outsiders.”

Play this one loud, ladies and gents. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Instagram

Wiz Khalifa – “Just Because”

Wiz Khalifa – “Outsiders”

Cap 1 ft. 2 Chainz, Jeremih & Verse Simmonds – “Tonite”

AD ft. Ty Dolla $ign, The Game, Genasis, IamSu, K Camp – “Juice (Remix)”

Joyner Lucas ft. Busta Rhymes – “Jumanji”

Kenny Kingpin ft. Scarface & Don Menace – “Askin Ya’ll for Nothin”