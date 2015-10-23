CeeLo Green Gets Engaged, Makes Campaign To Return To The Voice

They say time heals all wounds and in a celebrity’s case, it makes the public conveniently forget.

A little more than a year ago, CeeLo Green saw his popularity crash and burn following the backlash he received from his Twitter outbursts with the most heinous of them reading “Women who have really been raped REMEMBER!!! The rant was provoked by his sexual assault allegation case–a case he eventually beat–by taking a plea deal–which included him being forced to take counseling and Alcoholic Anonymous meetings.

Shows were cancelled, his Goodie Mob TV show was lost and biggest of all, he was outed from his golden seat on NBC’s The Voice, where he was replaced by a more than capable Pharrell Williams.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Ceelo Green expressed his remorse once again and his desire to return to primetime television.

“I’ve talked very possibly about doing The Voice again,” Green said in an interview Wednesday. “So I just kind of put that out there, wishful thinking, kind of willing it. Because I would love to do it again.”

The new profile was centered around the 41-year-old singer’s upcoming fifth solo studio album titled Heart Blanche (due in stores on November 6) where he returns to his soulful ways on wax.

“It was a very redefining moment in my personal and professional life,” Green continued. “I get in front of my creator, humbled, and I ask, ‘What does this mean? What is this supposed to mean for me? What am I supposed to learn from it?’ And (to) have that revealed and have it bestowed upon me is a blessing, of sorts. I feel really strong and really confident about this album and going forward,” he continued. “And I’m so grateful that you yourself, and everyone who just may happen to witness this particular interview, have my deepest, sincerest apologies for any inconvenience, any ignorance, any ill will, anything. I’m just glad that it’s behind me now. I’m so glad for it.”

CeeLo Green’s new walk of life has already shifted to his personal matters. His engagement with his longtime girlfriend Shani James was recently made public.

—

Photo: FayesVision/WENN.com