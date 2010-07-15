Cam’ron And Vado Set Release Date For “Gunz N Butta”

Cam’ron and Vado are making an official announcement on the release date for their new album.

As previously reported, Killa described Vado as his “new protégé” and teamed up with his fellow Harlem native to form the U.N.

Now the duo is preparing for their first official release as a team with Gunz N Butta, which is set to hit stores August 31.

Speaking on his new ties to the head of the Diplomats, Vado released a statement saying,

“The vibe between me and Cam was crazy. I’’m from his ‘hood on 142nd and Lenox, so once we started kickin’ it like “Goodfellas” and he started recording with me, it was history in the making.”



Gunz and Butta features 16 tracks featuring and written by both Cam’ron and Vado.

After the release of their first official album, Vado will release his first solo mixtape, Slime Flu, in the fall.