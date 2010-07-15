CLOSE
Home > Cam'ron

Cam’ron And Vado Set Release Date For “Gunz N Butta”

Leave a comment

Cam’ron and Vado are making an official announcement on the release date for their new album.

As previously reported, Killa described Vado as his “new protégé” and teamed up with his fellow Harlem native to form the U.N.

Now the duo is preparing for their first official release as a team with Gunz N Butta, which is set to hit stores August 31.

Speaking on his new ties to the head of the Diplomats, Vado released a statement saying,

“The vibe between me and Cam was crazy. I’’m from his ‘hood on 142nd and Lenox, so once we started kickin’ it like “Goodfellas” and he started recording with me, it was history in the making.”


Gunz and Butta features 16 tracks featuring and written by both Cam’ron and Vado.

After the release of their first official album, Vado will release his first solo mixtape, Slime Flu, in the fall.

Camron And Vado , diplomats , Gunz N Butta , the diplomats

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close