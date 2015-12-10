Spike Lee Fires Back At Chance The Rapper’s Chiraq Bias [VIDEO]

As the people of Chicago demand call for mayor Rahm Emanuel’s head on a platter, Spike Lee is fighting his own battle with the critics of his latest film, Chiraq.

Mainly rappers who blasted the film without even seeing it, including Chance the Rapper, who went on record calling the film “exploitive and problematic.”

During a new interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, Lee went no-holds bars on Chance the Rapper’s comments and pointed out the bias that lies within.

“First of all, Chance the Rapper which we’ll say full disclosure; his father works for the mayor. He’s the chief of the staff–whatever the title is. His father is the chief of staff. Show me any criticism, if you’re so concerned about Chicago…do your research: show me where he’s made any criticism about the mayor. I think your findings will be surprising. Why? His father works for the mayor!”

The 22-year-old rap star born Chancelor Johnathan Bennett is indeed the son of politician Ken Bennet, who, according to Chicago magazine, is deputy chief of staff in Mayor Emanuel’s office and his mother, mother, Lisa, works as the director of community relations for the Illinois attorney general.

Conflict of interests aside, Spike also pointed out an arguable hole in Chance the Rapper’s lash out against the film due to Jennifer Hudson’s involvement.

“Jennifer Hudson is in the film; she plays a pivotal role,” the acclaimed director continued. “Jennifer Hudson’s mother, brother and nephew in Chicago. If what Chance the Rapper is saying is true, why would Jennifer be in the film?”

Lee also had direct slander towards Mayor Emanuel, including claiming his reason for wanting to change the movie’s name was due to the inevitable decline in tourism.

Watch Spike Lee give an armored defense of his latest project in the video below.

