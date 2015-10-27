Common Cast As Villain In John Wick 2

If there is a drought going on in Hollywood, Common sure doesn’t know anything about it. As the Oscar-winning rapper/actor prepares for his role in NBC’s upcoming The Wiz Live!, he now has a new script to prepare for in developing John Wick 2, opposite Keanu Reeves.

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Common, 43, has been cast as the villain in the sequel to a film that brought Reeves’ action movie forte back to the forefront. Fans surely agreed as the 2014 film raked in more than $70 million on a $20 million budget.

Details for John Wick 2 (which begins shooting next week) are largely under wraps but what we do know is that Common will playing an archenemy type head of security for a female crime lord. The role should be fairly familar terroritory for the Chicago-born MC as he previously occupied bad guy character roles in Smokin’ Aces (2006) and Wanted (2008).

Chad Stahelski is returning to direct John Wick 2 without his co-director David Leitch, who is currently attached to a shooting spy thriller titled Coldest City with Charlize Theron and James McAvoy.

Photo: The Styleograph/WENN.com