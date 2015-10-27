CLOSE
Floyd Mayweather Woke Up In a $3.5 Million Bugatti [Photos]

If you are casually interested in how Floyd Mayweather spends his money (and nearly 9 million Instagram followers allude to that being a reality) then boy do you have a new topic of discussion for the week.

The undefeated prizefighter debuted his new toy on the ‘Gram a little while ago and it’s a beauty. Money Mayweather revealed he had just purchased the new 2015 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse and he dropped $3,498,000 for it.

Of course, when you are worth a reported $400 million, buying Bugatti’s is akin to going to the grocery store and picking up some rib eye steak.

Photos: Instagram/Floyd Mayweather, TMZ Sports

