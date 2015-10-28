CLOSE
The Struggle Files: Blac Chyna Still Considers Future Her Man

Despite Future assuring fans that he is happily single, Blac Chyna still considers him her man. Also, she apparently has no problems with him banging other chicks on the side.  

Needy much?

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to Chyna tell TMZ Future’s actions speak louder than his “I’m single” tweet, since she’s with him every weekend. Yes, she thinks Future’s announcement was a low-blow, but she still considers him “her man.”

That attitude might explain why she went ahead and got Future’s name tattooed on her hand … even though she’s just one of many in his stable.

Tricky as it sounds — looks like everyone’s happy with the current arrangement. For now, anyway.

Future might want to consider leaving her alone before she gets obsessive. No judgement.

Photo: WENN.com

Blac Chyna

