Mike Dean Drops Kanye West’s “When I See It (Extended Version)” | Wired Tracks 10.28.15

Today’s Wired Tracks has a G.O.O.D. ring to it. Kanye West’s go-to engineer Mike Dean debuted an extended version of “When I See It,” which is Ye’s take on The Weeknd’s “Tell Your Friends.”

Dean saves listeners the time of hearing West’s autotune crooning, instead letting the rhythms of a hard-hitting bridge bombard your ears. Press play to hear “When I See It,” where you’ll also find cuts from Fame School, Katie Got Bandz, and more.

Fame School ft. Manolo Rose, Dave East & Memphis Bleek – “Tom Ford & Crack Smoke”

Katie Got Bandz – “P-E-T-T-Y”

Sheek Louch ft. Jadakiss – “Sucka Free”

https://soundcloud.com/iamlyricaanderson/lyrica-ft-yg-the-game-buzzin/s-M45Ng

Lyrica Anderson ft. YG & The Game – “Buzzin”

Cousin Stizz – “No Bells (Thelonius Martin Remix)”

Tim Vocals – “I’m Different”

RAST – “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings”

Jayaire Woods – trees42morrow

