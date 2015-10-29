CLOSE
Floyd Mayweather Drops $50K At King Of Diamonds

What’s a boxing champ at the (alleged) end of his career to do, AFTER copping a $3.5M Bugatti? If you’re Floyd Mayweather, dropping a respectable yearly salary’s worth of loot at the strip club. 

Reports TMZ Sports:

It was good to be a stripper in Miami on Monday night … when Floyd Mayweather rolled into King of Diamonds and lit the place up with a $50,000 thunderstorm … TMZ Sports has learned.

Sources connected to Floyd tell us … after he got his brand new $3.5 million Bugatti supercar, Floyd was still itchin’ to spend more dough — so he organized a TMT outing to K.O.D … 45 PEOPLE DEEP!!

Besides busting out the stacks of cash, we’re told Floyd ordered 30 bottles of champagne!!

If Mayweather’s still spending money like this, you gotta think there will a 50th pro fight.

Close