Floyd Mayweather Drops $50K At King Of Diamonds

What’s a boxing champ at the (alleged) end of his career to do, AFTER copping a $3.5M Bugatti? If you’re Floyd Mayweather, dropping a respectable yearly salary’s worth of loot at the strip club.
Reports TMZ Sports:
It was good to be a stripper in Miami on Monday night … when Floyd Mayweather rolled into King of Diamonds and lit the place up with a $50,000 thunderstorm … TMZ Sports has learned.
Sources connected to Floyd tell us … after he got his brand new $3.5 million Bugatti supercar, Floyd was still itchin’ to spend more dough — so he organized a TMT outing to K.O.D … 45 PEOPLE DEEP!!
Besides busting out the stacks of cash, we’re told Floyd ordered 30 bottles of champagne!!
If Mayweather’s still spending money like this, you gotta think there will a 50th pro fight.
View this post on Instagram
💰💸💰 "MONEY MAYWEATHER" 💰💸💰 #MAYWEATHER #tmt #themoneyteam #nightlife #nightclubs #stripclubs #dancers #entertainers #bottles #models #bottleservice #waitresses #bartenders #ciroc #hennessy #goose #patron #effenvodka #moetrose #celebrities #kodmiami #Miami #kingofdiamonds #kod #Miami #miaminightlife #money #balleralert @balleralert
—
Photo: Instagram