Ty Dolla $ign ft. Wiz Khalifa “Sitting Pretty,” Rick Ross “Jumpman (Remix),” & More | Wired Tracks 10.30.15

Ty Dolla $ign flexes rhythmic double-time flow on “Sitting Pretty,” the latest track from his long, long-awaited debut album Free TC.
The Los Angeles native connects with his Taylor Gang brethren Wiz Khalifa, who adds some color to the song with a braggadocios verse highlighting all of his favorite vices: women and weed. Ty Dolla’s Free TC arrives in stores on Nov. 13. Pre-order it on iTunes.
Stream “Sitting Pretty” below in Wired Tracks, along with Rick Ross’ “Jumpman (Remix),” a pair of new heaters from Jeremih, and more.
Photo: Instagram
Rick Ross – “Jumpman (Remix)”
Fetty Way – “In My Ways”
Jeremih ft. Future & Big Sean – “Royalty”
Jeremih – “oui”
GoldLink ft. Anderson .Paak – “Unique”
Curren$y – “Boulders”
Boosie Badazz ft. Rich Homie Quan – “Have You Ever”
G-Eazy – “Random”
Lil’ Reese ft. Rick Ross – “Seen or Saw”
Timbaland ft. Migos – “Them Jeans”
iSHi ft. Raekwon & French Montana – “We Run”
Frank The Butcher ft. Royce Da 5’9″ – “Eat What You Kill Pt. 2”
Sheek Louch ft. Styles P – “Keep It Gee”
E-40 ft. 50 Cent & Snoop Dogg – “Choices (Yup) (Remix)”
E-40 ft. Rick Ross & Migos – “Choices (Yup) (Remix)”
Lil Uzi Vert – LUV is RAGE
Alexander Spit ft. Hodgy Beats & Pell – “Marcianos”
