Ty Dolla $ign ft. Wiz Khalifa “Sitting Pretty,” Rick Ross “Jumpman (Remix),” & More | Wired Tracks 10.30.15

Ty Dolla $ign flexes rhythmic double-time flow on “Sitting Pretty,” the latest track from his long, long-awaited debut album Free TC.

The Los Angeles native connects with his Taylor Gang brethren Wiz Khalifa, who adds some color to the song with a braggadocios verse highlighting all of his favorite vices: women and weed. Ty Dolla’s Free TC arrives in stores on Nov. 13. Pre-order it on iTunes.

Stream “Sitting Pretty” below in Wired Tracks, along with Rick Ross’ “Jumpman (Remix),” a pair of new heaters from Jeremih, and more.

Rick Ross – “Jumpman (Remix)”

Fetty Way – “In My Ways”

Jeremih ft. Future & Big Sean – “Royalty”

Jeremih – “oui”

GoldLink ft. Anderson .Paak – “Unique”

Curren$y – “Boulders”

Boosie Badazz ft. Rich Homie Quan – “Have You Ever”

G-Eazy – “Random”

Lil’ Reese ft. Rick Ross – “Seen or Saw”

Timbaland ft. Migos – “Them Jeans”

iSHi ft. Raekwon & French Montana – “We Run”

Frank The Butcher ft. Royce Da 5’9″ – “Eat What You Kill Pt. 2”

Sheek Louch ft. Styles P – “Keep It Gee”

E-40 ft. 50 Cent & Snoop Dogg – “Choices (Yup) (Remix)”

E-40 ft. Rick Ross & Migos – “Choices (Yup) (Remix)”

Lil Uzi Vert – LUV is RAGE

Alexander Spit ft. Hodgy Beats & Pell – “Marcianos”