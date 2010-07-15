Delonte West To Plead Guilty To Weapon Charges

Cleveland Cavalier Guard Delonte West Will Plead Guilty To Weapon Charges.

As if things weren’t bad enough with the Lebron James controversy, it seems that Cavs are facing more distractions with the latest legal troubles from their guard Delonte West.

Delonte West will plead guilty to carrying concealed weapons and transporting loaded weapons, which he was caught with on the highway on his motorcycle in a guitar case.

West will not serve jail time but will undergo electronic monitoring, receive counseling and have to do community service.

West was arrested late last year after he cut off a police officer on the highway with a three wheel ATV and had two handguns, a knife and a shotgun in a guitar case.

West is not a stranger to the controversy light, as earlier this year he was caught in a scandal with rumors of having sexual relations with teammate Lebron James’ Mother.

With the Cavs also losing Big Z in a deal with the Heat, it seems thing are getting worse for the Cavs.