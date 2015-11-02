Rick Ross “30 For 30 (Remix),” Kali Uchis “Ridin Round,” & More | Wired Tracks 11.2.15

Fresh off of house arrest, Rick Ross continues to remix the hottest tracks at the moment. This time he takes on Drake’s WATTBA closer “30 For 30.”

Ricky Rozay feels right at home rapping over the glossy Noah “40” Shebib-produced beat, dropping a quick gem about his free agent status. “LA Reid and Bartels still calling back to back,” he raps, confirming that he’s being courted by the CEOs of Epic Records and Def Jam Recordings.

Stream Ross’ “30 For 30 (Remix)” and then some in Wired Tracks below.

Chance The Rapper & The Social Experiment – “Juke or Treat”

Fabolous – “Third Shift”

Kali Uchis – “Ridin Round”

https://soundcloud.com/chiefkeefggt/sosa-un-un

Chief Keef – “Un Un”

James Fauntleroy – “Love Can Get Scary”

Skepta – “Jumpman” + “Bankroll” + “Lock Arf” (Remixes)

Connan Mockasin & Dev Hynes – “Feelin’ Lovely”

https://soundcloud.com/warafromthenbhd/on-god

Wara From The NBHD – “On God”

https://soundcloud.com/marvelousmagmusic/im-a-hustler-feat-oh-no-hus-kingpin-prod-by-roc-marciano

Marvelous Mag ft. Oh No & Hus Kingpin – “I’m A Hustler”

https://soundcloud.com/preign/gottabe

P Reign – “Gotta Be”

Berhana – “Janet”

Kipp Stone – “Cult Classic”

Tay Will – “Numb”