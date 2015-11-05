Ty Dolla $ign Drops “LA” ft. Kendrick Lamar, Brandy & James Fauntleroy | Wired Tracks 11.5.15

Ty Dolla $ign teased that his long-awaited debut album Free TC features a very special Kendrick Lamar guest verse. Fans are finally free to judge for themselves now that “LA,” an anthem dedicated to their city, has released.

Ty Dolla premiered the track today via Big Boi’s radio show. Along with Kendrick, he also commissioned features from Brandy and singer-songwriter James Fauntleroy to create a song to make the City of Angels proud.

Stream “LA” below in Wired Tracks, where heat from the late Pimp C, Fetty Wap, Snoop Dogg, Mila J, and more also appears.

