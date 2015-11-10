Young Thug & Metro Boomin Have Twitter Beef Over Future? [PHOTOS]

Young Thug took offense to some tweets from Metro Boomin last night in which the Atlanta producer saluted Future for his current dominance of the music and mixtape scene. Thugga took the tweets personally and lashed out with responses of his own on the social media network.

“Everyday I wake up, new mixtapes are falling out of the sky.. I think we all know where the trend came from lol,” tweeted Metro Boomin, complete with a photo of Future Hendrix sipping some tea ala the Kermit The Frog meme. After several tweets from Metro stating that the quality of mixtape releases has dwindled with lesser rappers flooding the market, Young Thug fired back.

“It’s ok to ride a n*gga d*ck but don’t agitate another one lil n*gga,” went Thug’s first response. He then followed with, “A n*gga music couldn’t ever sound nowhere near mines…. ((IM MICHEAL)) he’s ((TITO)).”

Check out the exchanges on the following pages.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »