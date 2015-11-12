2 Chainz Reveals Lil Wayne Joint Album, Colligrove

After the new age success of Drake and Future’s What A Time To Be Alive mixtape, it was only a matter of time before more artists linked up to duplicate the digital climb up the charts.

Up next appears to a Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz project, which was hinted at by the The Real University’s Dean of Admissions during his recent appearance on Rap Radar’s podcast.

“We got two projects — one of them is actually my solo project,” the Atlanta rap star said when asked about his upcoming endeavors. “It’s gonna be called B.C.–like B.C. and A.D. So B.C. is ‘Before Chainz,’ obviously. A.D. would be like After the Dope Game, After the Drugs. Everything is a different feel. But ‘B.C.’ is done. It’s Tity Boi. It’s nostalgic. It feel good, [it’s] got storytelling.

And then I got Colligrove that I’m working on, that’s the me and Wayne project. That’ll be out sooner than people think.

For those wondering about the meaning behind the name of the title, Colligrove is a portmanteau of 2 Chainz’s and Weezy’s College Park and Hollygrove neighborhoods, respectively.

The only question now is will it count towards Wayne’s obligations to his Cash Money contract?

Chew on that fat and listen to 2 Chainz’s big announcements down below.

