Nicki Minaj Denies Side-Eyeing Jennifer Lopez’s “Anaconda” Performance [VIDEO]

The American Music Awards aren’t exactly the standard for judging an artist’s merit in the industry but they were held yesterday, November 22, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Nicki Minaj took home a pair of trophies for being crowned Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist and having the Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album with last year’s The Pinkprint. Yet, unsurprisingly, that wasn’t the biggest story of the evening.

At the top of the show, Jennifer Lopez, who hosted this year’s celebration, kicked off the event with a medley hits including a rendition of Nicki’s “Anaconda” dance. When the Dick Clark Productions cameras cut to the superstar rapper’s face, her reaction seemed to be colored with shade, and we’re not talking about her make-up.

Social media was instantly lit with speculation that JLo pulled a no-no in Nicki’s eyes.

The latter tweet prompted a response from Nicki herself.

lol says what all? I'm looking at my own face on the screen when I'm looking to the right. I turn Bak & look @ her 😂 https://t.co/39JXJbesEW — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) November 23, 2015

When you are a superstar, these type of connotations tend to happen. However that facial expression is pretty telling.

Photo: ABC

