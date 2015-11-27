Lil Scrappy Facing Eviction For Not Paying Rent In Georgia

If you see Lil Scrappy out Black Friday shopping or making it rain, his priorities may seriously be out of alignment.

A landlord who rents his suburban Atlanta property has filed a lawsuit to have the rapper booted for failure to pay the cost to floss.

Reports Bossip:

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’s Lil Scrappy may soon be homeless for not paying the rent on his Georgia pad after his property management firm hit him with an eviction suit, BOSSIP has learned.

Randy Williams of the Williams Property Group sued Lil Scrappy on Nov. 18 in DeKalb County Superior Court for not paying the $3,000 a month rent on his nearly 4,000 square foot, five-bedroom home in the Atlanta suburbs.

In total, Scrap owes $4,022 for back rent, late fees, utility bills and court costs, according to court docs. Williams wants the money ASAP, and has threatened to toss Lil Scrappy, real name Darryl Richardson, out on the street unless he pays immediately.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home was last sold in 2005 for more than $420,000.

Williams declined to comment to BOSSIP earlier this week because he said he believes the case was close to being resolved out of court. We’ve also reached out to Lil Scrappy.

Scrappy has yet to respond to the allegations in court that he didn’t pay his rent. However, this isn’t the first time the rapper has been hit with a lawsuit over a rental property. Back in January, the Williams Property Group sued him again over unpaid rent, but it appeared the two parties worked out their issues because the case didn’t go anywhere.

The rapper also had a different Georgia home foreclosed on by the bank back in 2010 after he failed to make his payments on the property.