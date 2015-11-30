Lupe Fiasco Threatens Kid Cudi With The Fade In New Diss

Lupe Fiasco and Kid Cudi haven’t been the best of buds for much of the year, but most might have thought the beef between the pair died down. Over the weekend, however, the Chicago rapper had some choice words for his Cleveland rival, which included the threat of delivering the fade.

Lupe Fiasco performed in Milwaukee, Wisc. over the weekend and took time out of his performance to unleash some freestyle bars for the people. During his verse, Fiasco forgave all of his foes save for Cudder for reasons we’re not privy to.

For a little backstory, Fiasco caught the attention of Cudi and Azealia Banks after he made a tweet defending Kendrick Lamar after comments he made regarding the Ferguson protests rubbed some the wrong way. The beef carried on for months and Fiasco himself said days ago that he moved on but apparently it was all smoke and mirrors.

Hypetrak has more:

“Make sure that you listen to every rhythm that I be spittin’, unconditionally written / P.S.: To all my enemies, you are now forgiven / Except Kid Cudi cause that’s not my muthafuckin’ buddy / If I see him in the streets, it’s getting’ muthafuckin’ ugly. I know you might be a fan / me and him share similar shit and you like, ‘Damn!’ / But that don’t matter, they gonna be back into the chatter”

Check out Lupe Fiasco offering Kid Cudi the fade with the neck taper in the clip below. To be fair, the bars go to more positive and poignant places too.

