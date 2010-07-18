Ice Cube Laughs At Lebron Joining The Heat & Says Lakers Are Still The Best

Rapper/Actor Ice Cube shares his comments towards Lebron Jame’s decision to join the Heat.

The veteran west coast rapper Ice Cube recently blogged his feelings about Lebron James joining Chris Bosh and Dwayne Wade in South beach.

“Kurupt is one of my favorite MC’s. He’s got complicated metaphors that are still gangsta, 15 minutes after he left the room in came Snoop. We talked about the Lakers kickin’ the Celtics a** in the Finals. We laughed about LeBron joining The Heat. It won’t work, Lakers are still the team to beat.”

Being from the west coat could it be that Ice Cube is afraid of the new 3 headed monster in Miami? Since the announcement many entertainers have spoken on the new team including rappers like Rick Ross who has said

“I’m going to be the Jack Nicholson of the Miami Heat!”

Although many people have many different opinions of the situation, one thing is for certain is that the NBA will be filled with entertainment and everybody’s two cent comments.