Power 106’s Cali Christmas 2015 Presented By Footaction Wins With Pharrell, Wiz Khalifa, Chris Brown & More

The most wonderful time of the year for Hip-Hop & R&B always happens in Los Angeles when Cali Christmas is on the calendar. Despite the task at hand to build on the growing insurmountable legacy the annual mega concert has brought to the table, Footaction and Power 106 managed to give the fans the biggest bang for their buck thanks to a boatload of cooperating talent.

It was only right that the show that took place at the The Forum in Inglewood for the second consecutive year was kicked off by the city’s very own Skeme, who is still riding high from his Ingleworld 3 release. Also currently in orbit was Logic, G-Eazy and Dej Loaf, who all have released projects within the past couple of months and the audience was seemingly impressed by their performances.

Travis Scott brought the Houston Rodeo rage to L.A. as he absolutely killed his renditions of fiery records such as “Antidote,” “90210,” and “3500.” He also gave the afflicted community of San Bernardino a tribute with his Weeknd-featured burner, “Pray 4 Love.”

As the night’s hours rolled by, the stage presences grew larger and so did the surprises. Pharrell Williams was a living, breathing, hit machine when he became the feature attraction at the show’s midway point. After flawlessly running through classics such as “Happy” and “Freedom,” he gave the people the biggest dessert of the night by bringing out Kendrick Lamar to perform “Alright,” a song he co-produced but somehow had a bulk of the credit escape him. Afterwards Macklemore and Ryan Lewis further pushed their golden age music movement and even went the extra mile by bringing out Melle Mel, Kool Moe Dee, Grandmaster Caz and Eric Nally to perform a grandiose version of “Downtown.”

Never too good to give the people an extravagant show or even accept second-tier billing, Chris Brown was introduced by Empire’s Bryshere “Yazz” Gray (a.k.a. Hakeem Lyon) and followed up his last year’s marquee act and danced, sang and flexed with the best of them. Although he didn’t dig into his bag of records from his upcoming album Royalty, who can go wrong with you have songs such as “Liquor” and “New Flame” at your disposal? He also brought out his Fan of a Fan co-star Tyga to perform “Ayo” and “Loyal” because that’s what friends do.

Taylor Gang was nabbed to finish out the evening and obviously, there was no way they could disappoint. Ty Dolla $ign, fresh off the release of his studio debut album Free TC, was very passionate about his “f*ck the police” sensibilities but put the emotion into killing his old jams (“Paranoid”) with new flavor (“Blasé”). Wiz Khalifa the Rockstar closed the curtain on the concert by mixing memorable joints (get it?) from fan favorite albums such as Kush & OJ, Rolling Papers and Blacc Hollywood.

With this concert, Footaction’s goal was to inspire their fans to step up their style game by showing them how some of the biggest stars in the world rock (and rap) their looks. Each artist brought a unique flair to the stage and Power 106 can rest easy like Santa Claus on December 26th, knowing they did their job.

