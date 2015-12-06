Watch The Trailer For J. Cole’s Forest Hills Drive: Homecoming Concert Doc

J. Cole’s concert documentary, Forest Hills Drive: Homecoming, arrives on HBO on January 9, 2016. The first trailer reveals it will be a must watch for any tried and true fan of the North Carolina MC.

Cole performs 2014 Forest Hills Drive in its entirety and the knocking “A Tale Of 2 Citiez” from said album is the backdrop for the trailer.

The 90-minute Forest Hills Drive: Homecoming air Jan. 9 at 10pm on HBO. Watch the trailer below below.

