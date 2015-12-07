Kendrick Lamar Leads Grammy Nominations With 11 Including Album Of The Year

The odds are in Kendrick Lamar’s favor that he won’t get jerked at the Grammy Awards next year. The Compton rapper leads all nominees with 11, including Album of the Year for the critically acclaimed To Pimp A Butterfly.

The Best Rap Album will be hotly debated as the field consists of J. Cole (2014 Forest Hills Drive), Dr. Dre (Compton), Drake (If You’re Reading This Its Too Late) and Nicki Minaj (The Pinkprint) and Kendrick’s aforementioned album.

Also, Lamar’s “Alright” is up for for song of the year.

Taylor Swift and The Weeknd follow Lamar with seven nominations each.

Lamar won a pair of Grammys at the 57th annual ceremony earlier this year for his single “i,” including Best Rap Performance. However, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’s The Heist beating out Kendrick’s good kid, m.A.A.d city for Rap Album of the Year was a slanderable offense.

The 58th annual Grammy Awards go down on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, live from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles and will air on CBS from 8 – 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Congrats to Song Of The Year nominees! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/dJR20SHpmb — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) December 7, 2015

See a list of nominees below.

GENERAL FIELD

Album Of The Year:

Sound & Color — Alabama Shakes

To Pimp A Butterfly — Kendrick Lamar

Traveller — Chris Stapleton

1989 — Taylor Swift

Beauty Behind The Madness — The Weeknd

Record Of The Year:

“Really Love” — D’Angelo And The Vanguard

“Uptown Funk” — Mark Ronson Featuring Bruno Mars

“Thinking Out Loud” — Ed Sheeran

“Blank Space” — Taylor Swift

“Can’t Feel My Face” — The Weeknd

Song Of The Year:

“Alright” — Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Anthony Spears & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Blank Space” — Max Martin, Shellback & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Girl Crush” — Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Little Big Town)

“See You Again” — Andrew Cedar, Justin Franks, Charles Puth & Cameron Thomaz, songwriters (Wiz Khalifa Featuring Charlie Puth)

“Thinking Out Loud” — Ed Sheeran & Amy Wadge, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

Best New Artist:

Courtney Barnett

James Bay

Sam Hunt

Tori Kelly

Meghan Trainor

POP FIELD

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Ship To Wreck” — Florence + The Machine

“Sugar” — Maroon 5

“Uptown Funk” — Mark Ronson Featuring Bruno Mars

“Bad Blood” — Taylor Swift Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“See You Again” — Wiz Khalifa Featuring Charlie Puth

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC FIELD

Best Dance Recording:

“We’re All We Need” — Above & Beyond Featuring Zoë Johnston

“Go” — The Chemical Brothers

“Never Catch Me” — Flying Lotus Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Runaway (U & I)” — Galantis

“Where Are Ü Now” — Skrillex And Diplo With Justin Bieber

ROCK FIELD

Best Rock Performance:

“Don’t Wanna Fight” — Alabama Shakes

“What Kind Of Man” — Florence + The Machine

“Something From Nothing” — Foo Fighters

“Ex’s & Oh’s” — Elle King

“Moaning Lisa Smile” — Wolf Alice

ALTERNATIVE FIELD

Best Alternative Music Album:

Sound & Color — Alabama Shakes

Vulnicura — Björk

The Waterfall — My Morning Jacket

Currents — Tame Impala

Star Wars — Wilco

R&B FIELD

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Ego Death — The Internet

You Should Be Here — Kehlani

Blood — Lianne La Havas

Wildheart — Miguel

Beauty Behind The Madness — The Weeknd

RAP FIELD

Best Rap Album:

2014 Forest Hills Drive — J. Cole

Compton — Dr. Dre

If Youre Reading This Its Too Late — Drake

To Pimp A Butterfly — Kendrick Lamar

The Pinkprint — Nicki Minaj

—

