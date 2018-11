The best gifts arrive early. J. Cole and Dreamville drop their Revenge of the Dreamers II project a few days ahead of schedule.

Need somebody email right quick — J. Cole (@JColeNC) December 8, 2015

Cole took to Twitter last night and asked for e-mails. He chose three at random and they got blessed with the mixtape an hour early.

How dope is that?

Listen to and cop Revenge of the Dreamers II right here.

Photo: WENN.com