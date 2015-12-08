Black Twitter Drags Bow Wow For Suspect Dabbin Origin Story

Bow Wow doesn’t seem to understand that anything he says will result in optimal slander. Case in point, the former BET’s 106 & Park host, actor and occasional rapper tried to school the masses on the origins of dabbin, and it’s not going too well.
According to Mr. Wow, it comes from smoking potent weed (or so he said on a Facebook post) and using your elbow to cover the inevitable coughing. Umm…
Unfortunately for Bow Wow, no mention of the crew (Migos, Skippa Da Flippa, et al.) widely credited for the dab origin (or at least going viral) in his explanation lit the fuse on a blast of Black Twitter vitriol. That and the fact that he was crip walking as a rapping tyke.
https://twitter.com/IAmRichTheKid/status/674248941437890560
Peep the best of Bow Wow getting roasted below and on the flip. This guy…
