Black Twitter Drags Bow Wow For Suspect Dabbin Origin Story

Bow Wow doesn’t seem to understand that anything he says will result in optimal slander. Case in point, the former BET’s 106 & Park host, actor and occasional rapper tried to school the masses on the origins of dabbin, and it’s not going too well.

Donkey Of The Day. RT @itsbizkit: Bow wow being Bow wow again pic.twitter.com/oCxyiwdEjv — djyounglegend (@djyounglegend) December 8, 2015

According to Mr. Wow, it comes from smoking potent weed (or so he said on a Facebook post) and using your elbow to cover the inevitable coughing. Umm…

Unfortunately for Bow Wow, no mention of the crew (Migos, Skippa Da Flippa, et al.) widely credited for the dab origin (or at least going viral) in his explanation lit the fuse on a blast of Black Twitter vitriol. That and the fact that he was crip walking as a rapping tyke.

https://twitter.com/IAmRichTheKid/status/674248941437890560

Peep the best of Bow Wow getting roasted below and on the flip. This guy…

Bow wow must of got a little too high this morning. 😂😂 — MIGOS™ (@Migos) December 8, 2015

Bow Wow trying to explain to us the origin of the dab as if he ain't have us crip walking in elementary school lol ✋🏽 — Ashlyn 💞 (@Justcallme_lyn) December 8, 2015

