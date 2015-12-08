Drake’s “Hotline Bling” Missed Grammy Nomination Because Cash Money Wasn’t On Their J-O

Although Wale’s frustration and Fetty Wap not getting a Best New Artist rank high on the Grammy Awards snubs for the upcoming ceremony, the biggest omission was hands down Drake’s “Hotline Bling.” The most ubiquitous rap tune of 2015 narrowly missed out being the Canadian megastar’s first No. 1 hit on the Billboard 100 but still amounted to a platinum certification for his mantle.

However fans can’t blame a disconnected Grammy voting committee for “Hotline Bling’s” absence from the Song and/or Record of the Year categories. According to Hits Daily Double, Cash Money failed to submit the infectious record for a Grammy submission due to a “clerical error.”

Ever since Lil Wayne had a fallout with his boss and surrogate father Birdman, it can be perceived as Drake being involved in a cold war between the label as he has been riding with the Louisiana rapper nonstop.

That being said, how did the Meek Mill slandering record “Back to Back” get a Grammy nod? So many questions that need answering.

Photo: VEVO