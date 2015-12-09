Lil’ Kim Is Dropping A New Album In 2016 [VIDEO]

Fans of the Queen Bee rejoice. Lil’ Kim recently revealed and spoke on her plans to drop a new album in 2016.

Hot 97 caught up with the “No Time” rapper at the Hot for the Holidays concert in Newark, NJ this past Saturday (Dec. 5).

“I’m working on a new album for next year,” Kim told Nessa and Rosenberg. “I put up a post not too long ago. I was at my old record label, so maybe.”

She added. “I’ve got a couple tours that I’mma be a part of. So just watch and wait.”

—

Photo: screen cap