Goodwill Apologizes For Clowning Kanye West’s “Resting Face” [PHOTO]

Kanye West’s association with his reality television family has opened up himself up to jokes from those who normally wouldn’t pay him any never mind.

Even from a charitable organization such as Goodwill.

The longstanding humanitarian group is issuing an apology to the superstar for sending out a newsletter that made fun of his “resting face.”

Via TMZ:

Goodwill now admits it was anything but charitable plastering Kanye West’s face over its newsletter, and the org is now humbly apologizing. Our Goodwill rep tells us they meant no disrespect when they used Kanye’s mug as a way of schooling supervisors on how to react to different scenarios in the workplace. Goodwill says it felt it was being “relatable” by using the rapper’s face, but in hindsight they realized it was wrong. The newsletters has now been pulled from all its stores and donation centers. The rep says, “We’d like to apologize to Kanye West, his fans and the community for the use of his image to illustrate an internal training message. It was unacceptable and Goodwill takes full responsibility for this action and meant no disrespect to Kanye.”

Surely there has to be other ways to nudge him to do a free concert?

—

Photo: TMZ, Michael Wright/WENN

