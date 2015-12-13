J. Cole Thrills Fans With Surprise Revenge Of The Dreamers Crawl

J. Cole‘s mastery of connecting with his strong fanbase is a lesson every rising artist should study. The North Carolina native announced a trio of surprise pop-up shows across New York City, thrilling fans as he made good on his promise with the Revenge of the Dreams Crawl.

Yesterday (December 12), J. Cole announced that he and his Dreamville crew would be performing three free surprise shows at New York concert venues DROM, Cake Shop and SOB’s. He lived up to the promise, as J. Cole surprised NYC fans with Dreamville’s “Revenge Of The Dreamers” crawl. The shows were promoted with flyers posted throughout New York City subway and The Dreamville family traveled to each venue by foot and subway. J. Cole and Dreamville also performed songs off Revenge Of The Dreamers II for the first time, including “Folgers Crystals.” Cozz, Bas, Omen and newly signed Dreamville artist Lute all made an appearance alongside J. Cole at each location.

A quick look at the #RotDCrawl hashtag proved that the concerts were indeed advertised grassroots style across the New York City subway system. Kudos to the Dreamville crew for actually being real and taking the MTA to hit the venues up as well.

