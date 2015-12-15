Terrace Martin Remixes Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” | Wired Tracks 12.15.15

Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” one of 16 tracks to appear on his critically acclaimed, Grammy-nominated sophomore effort, To Pimp A Butterfly, receives a jazzy remix courtesy of Terrace Martin, a key figure in crafting the album’s jazz-influenced sound.

“This song speaks for the world,” Martin explained to FADER. “It’s pure love being poured out from a place of hope and faith. I wanted to do this remix as my part to continue to push the message of love and to celebrate change! My only goal with all my music is to help and spread good vibes. I’m just happy we are helping to push a positive energy around the world.”

Titled “Alright (II),” fans can hear Martin’s remix in Wired Tracks below.

—

Photo: Revolt TV

—

Fetty Wap ft. Monty – “Merry Xmas”

Migos – “Look At My Dab (Diplo & Bad Royale Remix)”

Freeway – “Wasted”

Mally Mall ft. B Real & Ty Dolla $ign – “Mary & Molly”

Maxo Kream ft. Key! – “Out The Door”

Fat Trel – “Don’t/Say It”

Taylor Bennet – Broad Shoulders

Kelechi ft. Trinidad Jame$ – “Reachin'”