As promised, J. Cole released Road to Homecoming Episode 1, “F**k Money, Spread Love,” which follows the Dreamville rapper as he preps for the official drop of his third studio album, 2014 Forest Hills Drive.

The final installment of Jermaine’s docu-series is set to air Jan. 9 on HBO. To hold you over, the network rolls out the first chapter, below.

Photo: Screenshot