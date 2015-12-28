CLOSE
Chris Brown “Blood On My Hands,” Mac Miller “Vienna,” & More | Wired Tracks 12.28.15

Chris Brown is giving his overseas fans extra incentive to purchase his latest LP, Royalty, by including the Royalty International EP, featuring five bonus tracks.

One song titled “Blood On My Hands” has hit the Internets, and can be streamed guilt-free in Wired Tracks below. There you’ll also find Mac Miller’s cover of Billy Joel’s “Vienna,” new heat from Fabolous, and more.

Mac Miller – “Vienna”

Fabolous ft. Jazzy – “Nu Gambino”

BJ The Chicago Kid ft. Jerimih & Lil Durk – “Church (Chicago Remix)”

Smoke DZA – “I Got Kids”

Mobb Deep – “Way I Am (Freestyle)”

Kodak Black – Institution Mixtape

Key! – Martin Luther Key Mixtape

Fat Trel – Muva Russia Mixtape

https://soundcloud.com/damfunk/forever-fly-d-m-f-k-unreleased

Dam-Funk – “Forever Fly”

B-Mac The Queen – “C.B.S.”

Dee-1 – “Miles Davis”

Marty Baller ft. A$AP Ferg – “Big Timers”

Russ – “2 A.M.”

