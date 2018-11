Kendrick Lamar drops a 2 for 1 special with “God Is Gangsta,” which is comprised of the videos for “u” and “For Sale?.” Both are off the critically acclaimed To Pimp A Butterfly, but you should have known that.

“u” is directed by Jack Begert & the little homies while “For Sale?” is lensed by PANAMÆRA & the little homies.

Kendrick Lamar steady makes Hip-Hop as high art; salute that man.

Watch “God Is Gangsta” below.

Photo: Vimeo