When he’s not busy trolling us all, 50 Cent is still one of the game’s more creative artists. The Queens rapper drops a short film as a complement (ahem, music video) to “I’m The Man” off his The Kanan Tape.

Fitty participates in a caper, executes a double cross and bang a stripper with the Sonny Digital-produced “I’m The Man” weaving in and out as the soundtrack.

Watch the 10-minute clip below.

—

Photo: screen cap