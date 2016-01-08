Kanye West Dropping New Music Every Friday, Says Kim Kardashian

Despite a coolly-received diss track aimed at sneaker brands or telling his friends to leave him alone (while finishes up his LP), Kanye West‘s new album, Swish, is still highly anticipated. According to his wife, fans can expect new music from Yeezy on Fridays.

Kim Kardashian let the world know her hubby’s plans via Twitter, of course.

“Friiiiiiday!!!! New music!!!! #EveryFriday #Swish #RealFriends,” she tweeted early this morning (Jan. 8). Does this mean Kim is like some sort of A&R publicist hybrid? Some people think she’s responsible for atrophy in Yeezy’s music.

G.O.O.D. Fridays back? Yeah, we’re here for it.

Also, Kanye West says LeBron James is “fam” (see on the flip).

—

Photo : WENN.com

1 2Next page »