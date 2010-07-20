Kuhjo Goodie Beats 2 Year Prison Stint

Goodie M.O.b member Kuhjo Goodie has apparently beat a case that would have cost him 2 years in the joint.

Although details about the legal issue(s) were not readily available, Big Boi announced to fans that rapper would be able to enjoy his freedom.

“Khujo Goodie Will be FREE Today thanks to Daniel Cane, the D.F. And Jesus,” Big Boi said. “GIVE THANKS! We just got khujo out of jail. They can’t stop what GOD HAS planned. MIGHTY DF. The FOUR HORSEMEN RIDE AGAIN.”

Rumors of the pending incarceration have been around, although the reason behind the legal issue has not been made known. The Goodie M.O.b camp had denied the legal troubles until last week when members of the Atlanta Dungeon Family revealed that Khujo was in fact in legal trouble.

“I wanna send out nothing but love to my folk Khujo,” Big Rube said. “He didn’t deserve no damn 2 years. To Khujo the realest G I’ve ever met.”

Regardless of what the issue was, looks like it is now a definite thing of the past.

Check out the photo that Big Boi sent to fans via Twitter