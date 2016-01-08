Kanye West ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Real Friends” [LISTEN]

Kim Kardashian wasn’t bullsh*tting when she basically said G.O.O.D. Music Fridays are back. Kanye West dropped a new tune called “Real Friends” featuring Ty Dolla $ign as 2016’s first salvo in the run up to Swish.

After initially dropping the tune, Yeezy took it down because it didn’t meet his standards. It’s back now, though.

Tapped on to the end of the song is a snippet of a tune called “No More Parties In LA,” featuring Kendrick Lamar—and it’s fire flame emojis (and produced by Madlib!).

Wait, Yeezy had to pay his cousin $250,000 to get a laptop with his sextape on it back? Damn.

Listen to “Real Friends” below. Worth noting, the artwork is courtesy of DONDA—as is the Governors Ball artwork, too.

—

Photo: WENN.com