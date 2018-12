Iggy Azalea starts her 2016 by dropping a new single called “Azillion.” The song will appear on her forthcoming Digital Distortion album.

This is more electro than boom bap, but you should have expected that. Y’all feeling this or nah?

Chime in below in the comments. Listen to “Azillion” below.

https://soundcloud.com/digitaldistortion2016/azillion