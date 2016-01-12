Kanye West Says He Wouldn’t Sign With Nike For A Billion

Kanye West aimed fired shots at Nike on his track called “Facts.” While in LAX, Yeezy said he wouldn’t even re-sign with Nike for the type of money they threw to LeBron James for his lifetime deal.

“It’s not about the money, man. It’s about the respect…the communication,” Yeezy told TMZ.

“Adidas is my family,” he added.

West’s new album, Swish, drops on February 11 and he’ll be headlining the Governors Ball Music Festival in early June.

Yeezy also addressed the high price of his Yeezy Season clothing line. Peep below.

Photo: screen cap