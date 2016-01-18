CLOSE
Kanye West ft. Kendrick Lamar – “No More Parties In L.A.” [LISTEN]

Friday came and went without Kanye West dropping a new song. Fear not, this morning (Jan. 18) Yeezy went ahead and dropped the full version of “No More Parties In L.A.,” so you can stop the bloodclot crying.

Listen, Kendrick Lamar went in. But, Yeezy made sure to hold his own. Meanwhile, this Madlib beat is a subdued winner.

West also name drops Amber, which supports the theory that at least a portion was recorded for My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album. His dirtbag cousin that hacked his laptop gets love, too.

Listen to “No More Parties In L.A.” below.

CY-5yTsU0AAfhUX

Photo: Donda

Kanye West

