50 Cent’s Anti-Meek Mill Campaign Is In Full Effect

This past weekend, Meek Mill deemed it prudent to throw shots at 50 Cent on a song called “Gave Em Hope” off his surprise 4/4 EP. As just about anyone not in Meek’s camp predicted, Fif didn’t take too kindly to the slander is devoting plenty of time to clowning the Philly rapper, via Instagram.

Fif is calling Meek “sh*t head” and is sharing a trove of memes. Considering how much ill will Meek has built up since the moment he came for Drake, 50 is going to have limitless material.

One caption reads: “Hey sh*t head, your career is over already.you better focus on getting Nikki pregnant so you can at least get child support girl.”

Norm Kelly is still the coldest, though. Our advice, the only way to counter this is great music, Meek.

