Cat’s Out The Bag: J. Cole Is A Married Man

A stellar lineup of performers and speakers in New York City gathered at Riverside Church to pay homage to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Monday (Jan. 18).

Creed director Ryan Coogler, in a sit-down with J. Cole, surprised everyone when he accidentally asked, “How did getting married change you?” Needless to say, the marriage hadn’t been publicly announced, and as a result, the Dreamville founder had to awkwardly laugh things off.

“Oh, what is that?!” Cole said, apparently dumbfounded. “That was like the one thing to not do.”

“Nobody knows?” asked Coogler, to which Cole replied, “Well, they know now.”

The evasive woman in Cole’s life is presumably college sweetheart Melissa Heholt. The couple reportedly met while attending St. John’s University in Queens, New York. After swirling rumors of an engagement, the couple’s official nuptials have come to light.