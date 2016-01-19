Ghostface Killah Releases New “Wu Goo” Concentrated Weed

The Wu-Tang Clan might have been the early masters of using their brand to push wares beyond music. The latest venture to bear the Wu namesake is a brand of concentrated weed known as “Wu Goo,” introduced by beloved Clan swordsman, Ghostface Killah.

Wu Goo, as we understand it, is basically a marijuana concentrate aimed at users of vape pens, which is a rather popular method of inhaling these days. The product is introduced in hilarious fashion with Tony Starks and a co-host appearing on a fake QVC-like program pushing the new smokable substance. Ghost is in his element, having fun with describing the Goo, which also comes in various flavors “for the ladies” as he explains it.

The Wu Goo product is a collaboration with Los Angeles vape pen company Dynamite Stix. Ghostface Killah and fellow Wu-Tang Clan affiliate Killah Priest, who is also promoting the Goo, joined forces for a video that pretty much sums up the reported potency of the concentrate.

Instead of trying to transcribe the best lines and moments from the infomercial, take in the whole thing in the clip below. And for those keeping score at home, the song is that classic Wu sound we’ve all come to know and love.

